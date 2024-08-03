Analysts Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Target Price at $83.50

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

ORA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 172,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 144,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

