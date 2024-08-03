Analysts Set Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT at $12.83

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after buying an additional 3,803,928 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,049,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,825,000 after buying an additional 1,028,314 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 6,264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,732,000 after buying an additional 527,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,724,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after buying an additional 225,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,263,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after buying an additional 2,577,978 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

