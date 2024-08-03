Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Price Target at $260.56

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,168,046.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.21 and a 200-day moving average of $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $302.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

