Analysts Set Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Price Target at $10.93

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.93.

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RC opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,429,000 after acquiring an additional 735,949 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at $3,082,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ready Capital by 29.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,342,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 304,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 63.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 782,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

