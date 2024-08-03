Analysts Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) PT at $39.50

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STAG Industrial

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.6 %

STAG stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.89. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.