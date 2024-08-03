Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 675.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 700,812 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 836,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

