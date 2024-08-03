Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.26, but opened at $63.31. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares last traded at $63.34, with a volume of 387,135 shares traded.

The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after purchasing an additional 555,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $18,226,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,630,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,301 shares during the period. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% in the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

