Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.63

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $70.52, with a volume of 4097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

