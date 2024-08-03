Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.3% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

AAPL opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.