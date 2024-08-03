Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 52,608 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 51,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 184,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Apple by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 78,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 57,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $219.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

