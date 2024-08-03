Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $219.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average is $191.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.