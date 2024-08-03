Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL opened at $219.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day moving average is $191.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23.
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple
Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.