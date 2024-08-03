Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $275.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Financial Advisory boosted its stake in Apple by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 1,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

