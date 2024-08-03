Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.29.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
