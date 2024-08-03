Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $210.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.29.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $219.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.24. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

