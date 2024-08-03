Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

