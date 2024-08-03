Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $69.39, but opened at $78.98. Aptiv shares last traded at $76.26, with a volume of 402,024 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $335,426,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $85,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

