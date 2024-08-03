Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
APTO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
