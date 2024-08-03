Aqua Metals (AQMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Aqua Metals to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Aqua Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Aqua Metals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,370.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AQMS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

