Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

