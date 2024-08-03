Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARCT opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

ARCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

