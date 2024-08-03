Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Ardelyx Stock Up 10.0 %

ARDX opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,234.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,170 shares of company stock worth $3,752,676. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

