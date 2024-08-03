Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Up 6.7% After Strong Earnings

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.87. 1,747,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,554,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 228.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,012,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after buying an additional 1,512,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after buying an additional 97,951 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 118,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 150,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ardelyx by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 269,046 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

