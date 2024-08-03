Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Arista Networks in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

NYSE:ANET opened at $319.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.16 and a 200-day moving average of $297.66. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $376.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,116 shares of company stock worth $67,657,035. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

