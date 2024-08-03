ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC cut shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 118.80.

ARM stock opened at 113.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 153.78 and a 200 day moving average price of 126.70. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 188.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.37.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported 0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.35 by 0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of 939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ARM will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARM. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in ARM by 21.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in ARM by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARM by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

