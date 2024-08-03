Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 124.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $136.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

