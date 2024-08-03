Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The company had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Arteris updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ AIP opened at $7.48 on Friday. Arteris has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $287.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Arteris news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $25,433.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,125.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arteris news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $25,433.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,042 shares in the company, valued at $558,390.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,825 shares of company stock worth $677,733. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

