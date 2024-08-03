Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($4.08) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARVN. Barclays reduced their price target on Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Arvinas Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,046,000 after buying an additional 1,448,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arvinas by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,731,000 after buying an additional 1,143,452 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,160,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,126,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.