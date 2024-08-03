Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 236.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ARVN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Arvinas stock opened at $25.84 on Thursday. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arvinas by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

