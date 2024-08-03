ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.22.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE ASGN opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $96.09. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $76.70 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.56%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 548,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth $512,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ASGN by 1,851.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

