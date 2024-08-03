Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of ASHTY opened at $270.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $221.86 and a 1 year high of $316.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.47.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.02). Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

