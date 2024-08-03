Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the construction company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASPN. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

ASPN opened at $18.88 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth about $12,015,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 357,895 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 577.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 244,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 208,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after acquiring an additional 175,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

