Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATH shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of ATH opened at C$5.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.97. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$3.36 and a 12 month high of C$5.72.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

