Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.72

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.72 and last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 243029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

Athabasca Oil Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Athabasca Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

