Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $144.38 and last traded at $148.21, with a volume of 1198932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.24.

Specifically, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $1,407,352.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,108,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $1,407,352.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,108,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,285 shares of company stock worth $47,692,054 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

Atlassian Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of -228.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after acquiring an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Atlassian by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,805,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.