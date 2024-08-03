Atyr PHARMA’s (ATYR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Atyr PHARMA Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATYR opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Atyr PHARMA has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.50.

Insider Activity at Atyr PHARMA

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 52,300 shares of Atyr PHARMA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $100,939.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 413,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,134.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atyr PHARMA

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

