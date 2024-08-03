Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.77) and traded as high as GBX 371 ($4.77). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.77), with a volume of 20,871 shares changing hands.
Augean Trading Up 9,900.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 371 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 371. The stock has a market cap of £389.45 million and a PE ratio of 26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.
Augean Company Profile
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Augean
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.