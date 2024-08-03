Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Australian Foundation Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

