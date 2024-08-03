Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th.

ATHM stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. Autohome has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.14.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Autohome by 24.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Autohome by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

