Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 104.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

Autoliv Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ALV opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

