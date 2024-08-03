Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Increased to $287.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $271.00 to $287.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.64.

ADP stock opened at $263.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $269.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 91.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3,396.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,566 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

