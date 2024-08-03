AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 53,562 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at $740,108,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AN opened at $170.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $197.18.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

