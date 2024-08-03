Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.56

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.56 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.85). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.80), with a volume of 2,135,694 shares changing hands.

Avacta Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £222.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

