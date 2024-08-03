AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Hits New 1-Year High at $213.76

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $213.76 and last traded at $211.10, with a volume of 24806 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.29.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 79,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.