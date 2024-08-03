Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,620,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Avangrid by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 326,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 147,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

AGR opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

