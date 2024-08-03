Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.40 million. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.300-1.450 EPS.
Avanos Medical Trading Up 1.1 %
AVNS opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.28. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
