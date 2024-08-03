Avis Budget Group (CAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Avis Budget Group Stock Performance
Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $84.36 and a one year high of $235.64. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Report on Avis Budget Group
About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avis Budget Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.