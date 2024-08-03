Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 328194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.