Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $342.54.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $292.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.00 and a 200-day moving average of $293.51.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,406,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

