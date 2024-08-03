AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Announces Earnings Results

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
AXT Trading Down 18.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.28. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
