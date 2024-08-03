AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,511 shares of company stock worth $52,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 69.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $74.52 on Friday. AZZ has a 52 week low of $43.48 and a 52 week high of $88.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

